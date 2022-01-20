Child abuse inquiry: 'Does it take that much to say sorry?'
Survivors of child abuse in residential institutions in Northern Ireland have fought a long campaign for a public apology.
On Thursday, the BBC understands the devolved government will set a date for one.
It comes on the fifth anniversary of a public inquiry report which said the state should apologise.
The BBC's Ireland Correspondent Chris Page has been hearing the often distressing stories of abuse survivors.
