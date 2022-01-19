Scammers have stolen about £65,000 after convincing victims from Northern Ireland they were sending money to relatives, the PSNI has said.

The fraud, where criminals generally pose as a family member requiring financial help through WhatsApp, has led to at least 110 reports to police since September.

PSNI Supt Gerard Pollock described the scam as "despicable" and said one individual lost £15,000, while another sent £6,000 last week after receiving messages.

He advised that if anyone receives suspicious messages to phone their relative "on a number you know to be genuine" to confirm that any request for money is genuine.

Read more here.