More than 200 people gathered at a County Tyrone roadside on Sunday to remember those killed in an IRA bombing 30 years ago.

Eight workmen were killed as they travelled home together from an Army barracks in Omagh on 17 January 1992.

The bombing at Teebane crossroads near Cookstown was one of the worst atrocities of the Troubles.

No-one has ever been convicted over the bombing, but a sister of one of the victims still has many unanswered questioned about the attack.