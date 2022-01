Stormont ministers have approved a plan to provide one-off payments of £200 to people needing support with energy costs.

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey said the money would be paid directly into 281,000 bank accounts.

Those who are eligible for the payment will have to have been in receipt of one or more types of means-tested benefits in December 2021.

Mrs Hargey said there would be no application process.

