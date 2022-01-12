'I seem to be topping up more and more'

An emergency scheme set up to help those in fuel poverty has been overwhelmed.

The £2m Department for Communities scheme opened on Thursday of last week.

However, people have reported problems applying due to limits on the amount of applications the scheme can take a day.

BBC News NI spoke to one man who has not been able to get through on the phone and cannot access the online site.

The Department for Communities said the scheme was "only a very small part of the planned overall response to the crisis".

"The vast majority of this year's Winter Fuel Payments have been issued and to date 290,632 people have received their payment, with a total value of £51.7m," a spokesperson said.

