Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis says he understands people's anger over fresh revelations the government broke lockdown rules.

He said Boris Johnson retained his confidence, despite allegations the prime minister attended a drinks party in Downing Street in May 2020.

Mr Lewis added that it was important an investigation was carried out "to see what the findings are, so we actually understand the facts".

About 100 people were invited to the "bring-your-own-booze" event in the Downing Street garden in the first lockdown, the BBC understands.

