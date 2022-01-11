A DUP MP has broken down in tears in Parliament while questioning the government about fresh revelations that it broke lockdown rules.

Jim Shannon, MP for Strangford, cried as he said his mother-in-law had died alone with Covid during the pandemic.

He said the government must ensure "full and complete disclosure".

About 100 people were invited to the "bring-your-own-booze" event in Downing Street's garden in the first lockdown in May 2020, the BBC understands.

