Feargal Lynn, from Cushendall, said he was amazed to find an envelope scrawled with a 57-word mini-biography instead of a street address had found its way to him.

The care worker took up letter-writing to alleviate some of the boredom of the pandemic and sent one to a friend asking for coleslaw recipes.

She sent him three recipes but instead of his address she wrote the details of his life on the front.

Postman Fergus McAlister, a friend of Feargal's from primary school, knew exactly who the delivery was for once he read the opening line.

