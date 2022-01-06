Covid cases are expected to peak in Northern Ireland in the next seven to 10 days, the deputy first minister has said.

Michelle O'Neill called on people to "double-down" their efforts to stop the spread of the virus during that period.

A further 6,877 coronavirus cases and four further deaths were reported in Northern Ireland on Thursday.

First Minister Paul Givan said that while hospital admissions were rising, the number of patients in critical care remained stable.

He while the health service remained under pressure, Northerrn Ireland was in a better place than in previous waves of the pandemic due to the booster vaccine rollout.