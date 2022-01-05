More than 400 people were referred to specialist long Covid clinics in Northern Ireland in their first month, it has emerged.

Long Covid is an umbrella term for a range of symptoms that include fatigue, breathlessness, muscle pains, dizziness and brain fog.

Long Covid centres will now be open to children aged 16 and over for the first time, while those under 16 are to be referred to their trust’s paediatric service.

Sixteen-year-old Rosie, from Dundonald, was hoping to be referred to a clinic but was initially told that she was too young.

She is still suffering from a range of debilitating symptoms four months after contracting the virus in September.

