Glenn Quinn's family believe the South Antrim UDA murdered the Carrickfergus man two years ago.

The 47-year-old was beaten to death at his Ashleigh Park home on 4 January 2020.

Mr Quinn's sister says the killers are using the UDA name to intimidate potential witnesses.

He had no connections to any crime. His murder remains unsolved.

Police said they were begging people to come forward "by whatever means" with information.

