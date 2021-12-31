The last of the master damask weavers

Alison McNamee is one of the world's last master damask weavers.

She weaves on a mid-19th century Jacquard handloom at the Irish Linen Centre in Lisburn, County Antrim.

The Jacquard handloom was invented in 1801 and its automated punch-card system was a precursor to modern computer programming.

Ulster was once at the centre of Ireland's damask linen trade; now Alison and a colleague are among a handful of master damask weavers still known to be practising.

Its linen was prized internationally for its elaborate detail and produced for Queen Victoria and Prince Albert, Russian tsars, and in miniature for Queen Mary's dolls' house.

Alison said: "I will have to be training somebody, at some point. It would be a shame to let it go."

Video journalist: Jessica Black