The Stormont executive has agreed a grant scheme to support hospitality businesses affected by the latest Covid-19 restrictions in Northern Ireland.

Finance Minister Conor Murphy said his department would offer £40m of funding for more than 3,000 businesses.

Under the new restrictions, hospitality venues must only offer table service and no more than six people will be allowed to sit together at a table from 27 December.

Nightclubs will close from 06:00 GMT on 26 December.

