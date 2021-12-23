A 'better support system' is needed - Hotels Federation

Trade bodies have called for immediate financial help for businesses that will be affected by new Covid-19 rules coming into effect after Christmas.

Stormont ministers have decided that from 27 December hospitality venues must only offer table service and no more than six people will be allowed to sit together at a table.

Nightclubs will close from 06:00 GMT on 26 December.

But some business groups have said the rules will cost money and jobs.

Janice Gault from the The NI Hotels Federation said more help is needed for the industry.