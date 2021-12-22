Nightclubs will have to close from 06:00 on 26 December and indoor standing events will be prohibited.

From then, dancing will also be prohibited in hospitality venues, but this will not apply to weddings.

Stormont ministers met for more than four hours this afternoon to agree measures to tackle rising Covid cases.

From 27 December, hospitality venues will return to table-service only, with limits of no more than six people allowed to sit together at a table.

Again, this measure will not apply to weddings or civil partnership celebrations.

