Carol in sign language spreads festive cheer

A school for children who are deaf or who are visually impaired have recorded a special Christmas carol video. It features pupils from Jordanstown school using sign language alongside the classic Christmas song “O Holy Night”.

A well-known singer has also lent her vocals to the piece. Former winner of BBC's The Voice, Andrea Begley who is also visually impaired, sings the lyrics featured in the video.

She said: “There’s just such a huge wealth of talent at the school. “Music really does embody that hope and accessibility for everybody.” Video journalist: Niall McCracken

