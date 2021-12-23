A pensioner from Portstewart, County Londonderry, is brightening up his hometown with his make-shift Christmas customisation.

Alfie Ferguson, 79, with the help of his family, decorated his mobility scooter in Christmas lights, tinsel, baubles and candy canes in an effort to spread some much-needed festive cheer.

Mr Ferguson has been driving his "Yule-ride" around the town, dressed in his Christmas jumper and elf hat, wishing passers-by a Merry Christmas.

The Santa scooter is proving a real Christmas cracker among the locals and shows that it isn't just the halls that can be decked out this year.

Video Journalist Mike McBride