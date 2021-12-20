If you had to express, capture or reflect a day in the life of Northern Ireland, what would you show?

That is the task BBC Newsline has set itself for a unique film to be broadcast during Monday's programme.

Called One Day, it charts the cadences and rhythms of Northern Ireland life - from dawn to dusk.

The film is the work of about 50 BBC staff who filmed what was going on around them on phones, cameras and drones on one day - Monday, 6 December.

