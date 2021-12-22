Carol in sign language spreads festive cheer

A school for children who are deaf or who are visually impaired have recorded a special Christmas carol video.

It features pupils from Jordanstown school using sign language alongside the classic Christmas song “O Holy Night”.

A well-known singer has also lent her vocals to the piece.

Former winner of BBC's The Voice , Andrea Begley who is also visually impaired, sings the lyrics featured in the video.

She said: “There’s just such a huge wealth of talent at the school.

“Music really does embody that hope and accessibility for everybody.”

Video journalist: Niall McCracken