The £1bn city deal will help make the Belfast region a "truly global investment destination", Belfast Lord Mayor Kate Nicholl has said.

The deal was first announced in 2019 but its terms were formally signed off in Belfast on Wednesday.

Through the deal it is hoped up to 20,000 jobs will be created over the next 10 to 15 years.

The UK and Stormont governments have committed £350m each towards the agreement.

