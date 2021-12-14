Families who have lost loved ones to addiction held a vigil at Stormont to call for a rehabilitation centre in Northern Ireland.

An estimated 230 people died in Northern Ireland in 2020 from drug overdoses.

An assembly member who attended the vigil said some of the deaths could be prevented if Northern Ireland had a crisis service.

Lorraine Brennan, whose son Jack died of a drug overdose, said it was important to remember that people with addiction problems were people with feelings.