Over the past year the four main hospices in Northern Ireland have cared for almost 11,000 adults and 300 children.

They don't just provide end-of-life care. Hospices also support families living with illnesses on a long-term basis.

BBC Newsline's Sara Girvin has been speaking to some of those who have received that help.

