Omicron: Paul Givan 'doesn't envisage more restrictions before Christmas'

The Stormont Executive should not be taking decisions in "panic mode" in response to the new Omicron Covid-19 variant, the first minister has said.

On Tuesday, three cases of the variant were confirmed in Northern Ireland.

Paul Givan said the development was not a surprise and urged people not to be complacent and follow public health advice.

But he repeated that he did not believe further restrictions would be required before Christmas.

Northern Ireland