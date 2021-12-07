Storm Barra has brought strong winds, heavy rain and snow to Northern Ireland, with a yellow weather warning in place until 09:00 GMT on Wednesday.

More than 1,000 customers are without power due to damage to the network, according to NI Electricity.

In the Republic of Ireland, a red warning, the highest alert level, is in effect across parts of the south west.

BBC News Ireland correspondent Chris Page lost his glove in the strong wind as he was setting up early on Tuesday in Newcastle, County Down.

Read more about the storm here.