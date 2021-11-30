Nine-year-old becomes mayor for the day

A nine-year-old girl has spent the day as lord mayor of Belfast.

Ezinne Nwosu, whose family came to Northern Ireland from Nigeria two years ago, is a pupil at the Holy Family Primary School in north Belfast.

Her day as first citizen was part of an initiative by current Lord Mayor Kate Nicholl to raise awareness of African communities.

As party of her day in the top job, Ezinne gave her inaugural speech at City Hall outlining her hopes and ambition for the city she now calls home.

She then accompanied the lord mayor on a series of engagements.