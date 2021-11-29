The Covid-19 certification scheme has now come into effect in Northern Ireland.

The scheme requires people to show proof of vaccination, a negative test, or proof of recovery from a positive PCR test to enter some venues and events.

Businesses have said there is a lack of clarity around the scheme and how they should enforce it.

In a statement last week, the Department of Health said there will be no enforcement until 13 December to allow the scheme to "bed in".