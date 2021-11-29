Health Minister Robin Swann says the new Omicron Covid-19 variant is "undoubtedly concerning".

Mr Swann said there will be more confirmed cases "on theses islands" and it is "highly likely that they will include Northern Ireland".

There are concerns, expressed by the World Health Organization, that the new variant has a higher re-infection risk.

A number of cases have already been detected in both England and Scotland.

Mr Swann told assembly members on Monday that, so far, no cases of the variant had been identified in Northern Ireland.

