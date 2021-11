Stephen McKinney has been told he will spend at least 20 years in prison after being found guilty of murdering Lu Na McKinney.

Speaking after the sentencing, Det Supt Eamonn Corrigan from the PSNI's Major Investigation Team said Lu Na had been a victim of abusive, coercing, controlling behaviour for many years.

He called on other victims to ask for help.

