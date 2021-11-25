Books and Boots: Millisle Primary School rewarding children for reading
Encouraging some children - especially boys - to read more can sometimes be a challenge.
But pupils at Millisle Primary School in County Down are being rewarded for picking up books, with football lessons on offer to those who hit reading targets.
The Books and Boots scheme, which involves sessions with Linfield Football Club captain Jamie Mulgrew, is making a big difference, says the school principal.
