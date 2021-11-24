An emergency department consultant at the Ulster Hospital has said beds are "at a premium" and some patients are waiting in ambulances for more than 10 hours before being treated.

Dr Andrew Dobbin spoke to BBC News NI at the hospital on Monday evening when 50 patients were waiting to be admitted to a ward.

Hospital staff have pleaded with the public to stick to Covid-19 rules in a bid to "save Christmas".

"We need to be having spaces available for those who need us when they need us," said Dr Dobbin.

"If all our beds are full of medical waits then we can't deliver the care that people expect and deserve."

