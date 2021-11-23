At 18, Fiona Hopkin got her first full-time job in a care home near Belfast.

Two months later, the coronavirus pandemic hit and the care home soon had its first case.

Fiona caught Covid-19 herself but was soon back on the frontline with her co-workers, comforting the dying.

Almost one in five of the residents in the care home died in the first wave of the pandemic.

Fiona now works in a pharmacy but her Covid experiences took a toll on her mental health.

