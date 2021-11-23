The Northern Ireland Executive met on Tuesday to discuss measures to tackle rising Covid-19 cases.

Ministers reinforced the need to practice good hand hygiene, social distancing and working from home where possible.

The emphasised the success of the vaccination programme and encouraged people to come forward for their boosters.

Northern Ireland's infection rate has been climbing over the past week or so - it is the highest in the UK, slightly above Wales, and has just overtaken the Republic of Ireland.

