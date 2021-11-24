A senior nurse at the Ulster Hospital's emergency department has said it is heartbreaking to see patients waiting so long for a bed.

Jenny Nicholson spoke to BBC News NI at the hospital on Monday evening when as many as 134 people, including children, were waiting for treatment at one point.

Of those, 50 needed to be admitted to a ward but staff were faced with the problem of finding enough beds for them.

"We leave here at the end of a shift knowing we're going to come back in the next morning to see the same patients," said Ms Nicholson.

