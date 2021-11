A fire has broken out at a former poultry factory in Ballymoney, County Antrim.

The blaze at the former Fleming Poultry factory on the Ballymena Road has been declared a major incident.

More than 100 firefighters have worked overnight and they are expected to remain at the scene for at least another 24 hours.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Read more: Fire at former factory declared 'major incident'