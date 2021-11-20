Covid-19: Care home resident 'lost soul' during pandemic
Sandra and Brian's 52-year-old daughter, Cathy, who has a severe learning disability, has been unable to attend her usual day centre because she lives in a care home.
They attended a protest at Stormont to highlight the continuing difficulties faced by people living in care homes.
Residents' relatives said pandemic restrictions are having a detrimental affect on their loved ones.
Sandra said her daughter was a "little lost soul, living in her own nightmare".