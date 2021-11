Emergency services are fighting a large factory blaze near Enniskillen, County Fermanagh.

The fire at Timoney Windows on Tattygare Road, near Garvary, was reported shortly before 14:00 GMT on Friday.

Northern Ireland Fire Service said eight crews are at the scene and described it as an ongoing incident.

Appliances have come from Enniskillen, Lisnaskea, Clogher, Armagh, Fintona, Irvinestown, Belleek and Omagh to fight the fire.