Rural poverty: 'It's scary when you see how many people need help'
A community group in rural County Londonderry says it is overwhelmed by the growing demand for food and help with home heating needs.
Volunteers at Maghera Cross Community Link are providing emergency assistance to families across a 20 mile area around the town.
They now fear a worsening crisis through the winter months.
Parents, pupils and children come to the centre to pack parcels to make their contribution to the community-wide effort.