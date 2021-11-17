Northern Ireland ministers have voted in favour of Covid vaccine passports to be introduced from next month.

Under the measure, people have to provide a passport or proof of a Covid test result to access nightclubs, pubs or restaurants.

DUP ministers voted against the proposal but Sinn Féin, SDLP, Alliance and UUP ministers backed it.

Sinn Féin finance minister Conor Murphy said the transmission of the virus was going "in the wrong direction" and action was needed.

