Women with secondary breast cancer have called for a special audit of how many people in Northern Ireland are living with the disease.

A group representing women with cancer said no official statistics exist.

Beaconbridge secondary breast cancer group believes patients "need to be counted" to help shape health services.

One of the women, Julie Ann Lillis, said more information could change women's prognosis from a "death sentence" to a "chronic disease".

The Department of Health said data collection was a central focus of its 10-year cancer strategy.

