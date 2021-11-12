Belfast Zoo delighted by new baby gorilla

Belfast Zoo has welcomed its newest addition - a baby gorilla.

The western lowland gorilla was born in October and has not been named yet as its sex has not been determined.

Its mother Kamili gave birth naturally to the infant, with father Gugas and the rest of the family close by.

"She went into the den one night, and usually she would be the boss," said senior zookeeper Lara Clarke.

"So she would stay out in the big area where all the nice bedding is. And then the next morning she came out with a little one.

"It was a surprise for us. We had thought that something was going on but we're delighted."