Energy prices are continuing to soar with Firmus Energy announcing a 38% hike that will come into effect in December.

The company estimates that this will be the equivalent of an extra £5 per week on the average household bill.

The move will affect about 55,000 customers in the Ten Towns area, which includes Antrim, Armagh, Ballymena, Coleraine, Craigavon, Londonderry and Newry.

With families having to adjust to the higher energy prices, along with the rising cost of living, BBC News NI spoke to some people who spoke about the pressures of making ends meet.