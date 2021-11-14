'I'm teaching for 50 years and still loving it'
Joanna Harriott is in her 50th year of being a teacher.
She has worked in west Belfast her entire career.
The 71-year-old worked in Holy Child Primary School in 1972 before transferring over to the newly opened St John the Baptist School in 1973.
“People asked while I’m still teaching and I always say why not?”, she told BBC News NI
She added: “I don’t think age matters if you still have the energy, the motivation and love the job, then why not work on?”
Video journalist: Niall McCracken