'I'm teaching for 50 years and still loving it'

Joanna Harriott is in her 50th year of being a teacher.

She has worked in west Belfast her entire career.

The 71-year-old worked in Holy Child Primary School in 1972 before transferring over to the newly opened St John the Baptist School in 1973.

“People asked while I’m still teaching and I always say why not?”, she told BBC News NI

She added: “I don’t think age matters if you still have the energy, the motivation and love the job, then why not work on?”

Video journalist: Niall McCracken