NI civil rights leader Austin Currie dies

Austin Currie, one of the key figures in the civil rights movement in Northern Ireland, has died aged 82.

Mr Currie also helped to found the nationalist Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP) party and was elected to parliament on both sides of the Irish border.

He was described by Tanaiste Leo Varadkar as "one of the outstanding politicians of his generation".

Mr Currie's five children described him as "wise, brave and strong".

They said he died peacefully in his sleep in Derrymullen, County Kildare.