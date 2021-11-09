Some bus services in Northern Ireland have been suspended for the second night in a row, Translink has said.

Services on five bus routes in Belfast will be suspended from 18:30 GMT on Tuesday, while diversions will be in place on a number of other routes.

Unite representative Michael Dornan has said buses will not service any area where the safety of drivers and passengers is at risk.

The suspensions follow the hijacking and setting alight of a bus in Newtownabbey on Sunday night, amid rising tensions over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

