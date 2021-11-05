Haileigh Ashton Lamont was abused between the ages of eight and 18 by her stepfather Tommy Harris.

The 49-year-old, from Wynchurch Road, Belfast, was jailed for eight years on Friday and will spend a further eight years on licenced release.

Ms Lamont waived her anonymity to speak about what happened to her.

She said speaking out to expose his crimes was more important to her than the number of years he was ordered to spend in prison.

