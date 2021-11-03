A civilian employee of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has criticised how it dealt with her allegations of sexual misconduct against a senior serving officer.

Sinead McGrotty told the BBC's Talkback programme she was subjected to years of inappropriate touching and sexual remarks by a serving policemen during the course of her work.

The officer, Det Con Ronan Sharkie, was fined £250 after he admitted one offence of inappropriate touching at an internal disciplinary hearing, but he kept his job and Ms McGrotty's other serious allegations were not considered during the hearing.

The PSNI has declined to comment as the case is currently subject to legal proceedings.

Read more about this story.