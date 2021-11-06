A peat bog restoration project in Northern Ireland is helping to create cleaner drinking water while tackling climate change.

The bog is located on the shores of Lough Bradan in County Tyrone, which supplies the Omagh and Drumquin areas with water.

It is part of a restoration project by NI Water, in partnership with the Forest Service.

Using a technique called cell bunding, the Lough Bradan bog now retains water in the underlying peat, and filters what goes into the lough.

Rebecca Allen from NI Water said: "Cell bunding encourages the regrowth of important water-retaining mosses and raise the water table.

"This slows the flow into the Lough from surrounding areas, which will filter the water flowing to the Lough for years to come."

The area has returned to a functioning bog meaning it will have wider environmental impacts by retaining carbon in the form of peat.

Ms Allen added: "Healthy bogs can provide a nature-based solution to climate change, so it’s fantastic that this bog in County Tyrone is now part of that."

Those behind the project hope that Lough Bradan will serve as a model for future forest to bog restoration projects in Northern Ireland.

Video journalist: Niall McCracken