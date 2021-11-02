Farmers 'deserve credit for sequestering carbon'

Northern Ireland's agriculture industry is the biggest producer of greenhouse gases in the local economy and farmers are under pressure to reduce their emissions.

However, many farmers are working hard to implement more environmentally-sustainable ways of producing food to reduce the carbon footprint of their business.

One County Tyrone dairy farmer said new working practices have to be profitable in order for family businesses like hers to survive.

Jessica Pollock also said some farming practices sequester carbon and that should be taken into account when judging the industry's effect on the environment.

Read the full story here.