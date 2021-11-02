The deadline to use the £100 Spend Local cards has been extended by two weeks to 14 December, Economy Minister Gordon Lyons has said.

The £145m scheme was set up by the Stormont executive to boost sales for retailers hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

All adults in Northern Ireland are eligible for a card and more than 1.43 million people have applied for one.

But with hundreds of thousands of people yet to receive theirs, the original 30 November deadline to use the card has been extended.

